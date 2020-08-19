Dr. Gerard M. “Gig” Kendzior, 75, of Franklin and Bonita Springs, Florida, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born in Youngstown, OH, on November 7, 1944, he was a son of Pauline Szenborn Kendzior and the late Edmund Kendzior.

Dr. Kendzior graduated from Rocky Grove High School in 1962 and received his B.A. degree in biology from Washington & Jefferson College in 1966. On May 14, 1966, Gig married the former Janet Fulton of Washington, PA. They shared over 54 years of marriage together. After college he served three years in the United States Army as a 1st Lieutenant and armor training officer until his entrance into West Virginia University Dental School in 1969.

While attending WVU, Dr. Kendzior was elected to Omicron Kappa Upsilon, the National Dental Honorary Society. He received numerous awards for outstanding achievements and graduated first in his dental class.

He graduated from West Virginia University in 1973 with a D.D.S, earning Summa Cum Laude honors. Upon graduation, Dr. & Mrs. Kendzior resided in Chapel Hill, NC, where he served his residency in Orthodontics at the University of North Carolina and received his Master of Science degree in 1975.

In 1975, Dr. Kendzior established his orthodontic practice in Franklin and then added a second location in Clarion. Dr. Kendzior lovingly treated thousands of patients in his 29 years of practice. Kendzior Orthodontics remains in operation today, his legacy carried on by his son in Venango and Clarion Counties. During his time in practice, he was very active locally. He served for 20 years on the Board of Directors for First United National Bank. Gig was a member of many dental and orthodontic associations, including local, state, and national chapters. He was a longtime member of Wanango Country Club, The Franklin Club, and The 100 Club, Myrtle Lodge #316 F&AM, Zem Zem Shrine, Morgantown Commandery #18, and Morgantown Chapter #30 Masonic Lodge, WVU School of Dentistry Alumni, Omicron Kappa Upsilon Dental Honor Society and was a member of The First United Methodist Church in Franklin. He was also an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, tennis and golf. Gig and Janet enjoyed many years of traveling and playing golf on courses across the country.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is also survived by a son, Dr. Bradley Kendzior and his wife Della; two grandchildren, Taylor Amos and her husband Zachary of Pensacola, FL, and Alexis Kendzior of Franklin; a brother, Rene` Kendzior and his wife Marilyn of Dallas, TX ; a niece, Kari Wetzel of Dallas, TX; and a nephew, Samuel Griest of Washington, PA.

There will be no public visitation.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St., Franklin where a private funeral service will be held with Rev. Joseph Martin, officiating.

Dr. Kendzior will receive full Military Honors rendered by the V.E.T.S Honor Guard.

Interment will be at Graham Cemetery in Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions please be made to the Venango County Humane Society or a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.