Harold “Herdy” Whitling, Jr.

Harold E. “Herdy” Whitling, Jr., 74, of Rockland, passed away at his home while surrounded by his loved ones, on Monday, August 17, 2020, following a lengthy battle with health issues.

He was born in Oil City on October 20, 1945 to the late Harold E. Whitling, Sr. and Mary Jane (Birchard) Whitling.

He was an avid hunter, and enjoyed the outdoors, working in his garage, campfires, and spending time with his family. Herdy’s favorite mode of transportation was riding a four-wheeler, which he did with his beloved pug “Tillie.”

Mr. Whitling was of the Methodist faith. He was a retired heavy equipment operator, and worked for several companies, including Frank Neal and Spike Adams.

He was married on June 17, 1966 to the former Elaine Kurzenberger, and she survives. They were married 54 wonderful years.

Also surviving are three children, Jeff Whitling and his wife Jeanne of Oil City, Cathy Carnprobst of Pittsburgh, and Susan Frawley of Kennerdell; his grandchildren: Dalton, Shawna and her husband Matt, John, Jacob, Kayla and her husband Ben, Cassy, and Josh; and two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Mary.

Herdy is also survived by two brothers, Mike Whitling and his wife Kelly, and Joe Whitling and his wife Angie; and four sisters, Joyce Daugherty, Jodi Whitling, Marcia Whitling, and Mary Anne Borland and her husband Skip; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Harold and Mary Jane, he was preceded in death by his son, Tom Whitling; a sister, Helen Marie Kiehl and her husband Jack; a brother, John Whitling and his wife Candy; and his brother, Mark “Booner” Whitling.

Friends and family will be received from noon until 2 p.m. on Monday, August 24th, at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A memorial service to celebrate Herdy’s life will follow in the funeral home Monday at 2 p.m. with Rev. Bobbie Nelson, officiating. Interment will follow in Rockland Cemetery in Kennerdell.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

