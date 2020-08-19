John J. O’Neill, 97, of Oil City passed away Tuesday August 18, 2020 after a period of declining health.

He was born February 20, 1923 in Kane and was the son of the late Henry and Mary Snyder O’Neill.

John was married to the former Florence Loll on June 2, 1943 and she preceded him in death in 2010.

He belonged to the K of C, V.F.W., Panther Veteran Org., American Legion, and St. Josephs Church. John enjoyed his time doing puzzles, eating out, family gatherings, and time with the grandchildren and great grandchildren.

John entered the Army in 1943 with the 66th infantry division during WWII. He received the American Campaign medal, WW II Victory medal, and the Meritorious Unit Commendation.

He owned and operated O’Neills garage in Oil City for years.

John is survived by his three daughters; Mary Ann Currie and husband Joseph, Jeanne Wolbert and husband Peter, and Karen Gatesman and husband Dana.

Also surviving are grandchildren; Jennifer Reitzell and husband Matt, Michael Currie, Rachel Funk and husband Drew, Susan Kaltenbaugh and husband Brian, Kelly Landefeld and husband Ryan, Dan Wolbert, Tom Wolbert and wife Chelsea, Kirsten Obenrader and husband Tommy, Kari O’Coin and husband Jason, Heather Pennypacker and husband Jeff, Gina Amsler and husband Troy, and Dana Gatesman and wife Brooke. Great Grandchildren; Isaac and Melanie Reitzell, Alex and Connor Funk, Sarah and Molly Kaltenbaugh, Emma and Claire Landefeld, Henry and Jackson and Adeline Wolbert, Ethan and Aiden and Allison Obenrader, Maggie and Charlie O’Coin, Julianna and Eva and Mabel Pennypacker, Lindsay and Courtney and Austin Amsler, and Ian and Macie, and Carly Gatesman.

John was the last surviving member of his family; his brothers were Charles, Henry, Jim, Pat, and Peter. Sisters; Mary Walsh, Agnes O’Neill, Cecilia Fuhrer, Florence Gatesmen and Alice Poole.

There will be a private viewing and mass for the family. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

