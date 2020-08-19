Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Local Man Airlifted to Allegheny General Hospital Following Motorcycle Crash in Redbank Township

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

STAT MedEvacREDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man was flown to Allegheny General Hospital after a motorcycle crash in Redbank Township late last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 11:54 a.m. on August 13, on Macadam Road in Redbank Township. Clarion County.

Police say 49-year-old Steven P. Lee, of Summerville, was operating a 2005 Kawasaki ZR1200, traveling on Macadam Road, when the vehicle encountered pavement irregularities and debris while descending a hill. Lee was unable to maintain control of the bike and crashed.

Lee suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported by Clarion Hospital Ambulance to a landing zone, then flown to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was wearing a helmet.


