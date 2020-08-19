Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Man Injured in Rollover Crash on I-80 in Beaver Township

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ambulance-500BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 40-year-old man was injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township late Saturday night.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident occurred around 11:16 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, on Interstate 80 eastbound near the 56.1 mile marker in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say 40-year-old Thomas E. Stallworth, of Canton, Ohio, was operating a 2002 Toyota RAV4, traveling east on I-80, when he traveled onto a closed off-ramp, struck a guide rail end, and his vehicle overturned.

Stallworth suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Knox Area Ambulance.

He was using a seat belt.

Stallworth was cited for a traffic violation.


