Man Who Choked Woman, Threatened to ‘Bash Her Brains In’ Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Parker man waived his hearing on Tuesday on charges for allegedly punching and choking a woman, then threatening to “bash her brains in.”

Court documents indicate the following charges against 29-year-old Charles William Miller were waived for court on Tuesday, August 18:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1



– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on October 7 in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter.

Miller remains free on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Perry Township on August 2.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:38 a.m. on August 2, PSP Clarion responded to an altercation between Charles William Miller and a known female victim at a residence located on Lime Plant Road, in Perry Township, Clarion County.

The complaint states Miller reportedly punched the victim in the back of the head and grabbed her by her hair, then choked her to the point that she could not breathe. Miller then allegedly punched the victim in the right arm and placed her in a bear hug, squeezing so hard it bruised her ribs.

The complaint notes police witnessed bruising to the victim’s arm and says the victim has medical documents from Clarion Hospital Emergency Room documenting her injuries.

According to the complaint, the victim reported Miller also threatened to “bash (her) brains in and break her arms.” She also stated that after she got away, Miller chased her in his truck, and she hid in a neighbor’s garden.

A preliminary arraignment was held in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 12:40 a.m. on August 3.

