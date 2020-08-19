Pa. Dept. of Health: One COVID-19 Case Removed from Clarion County Tally, 570 New Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 19, that there are 570 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 126,149.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 12 and August 18 is 159,689 with 5,298 positive cases. There were 21,835 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 18. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,523 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 24 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,368,318 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 644 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 19, ​79% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

8/19/20 – 570

8/18/20 – 735

8/17/20 – 384

8/16/20 – 660

8/15/20 – 850

8/14/20 – 829

8/13/20 – 991

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 245 5 250 9 Butler 729 3 732 17 Clarion 94 -1* 93 3 Clearfield 195 6 201 1 Crawford 172 5 177 1 Elk 58 2 60 2 Forest 13 0 13 0 Indiana 359 15 374 8 Jefferson 78 1 79 1 McKean 34 0 34 1 Mercer 504 0 504 12 Venango 68 0 68 0 Warren 23 0 23 1

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Clarion County decreased from 94 on 8/18/20 to 93 on 8/19/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies:

“The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

County Case Counts to Date