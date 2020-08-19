Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Pa. Dept. of Health: One COVID-19 Case Removed from Clarion County Tally, 570 New Cases Reported Statewide

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 @ 12:08 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

coronavirus-4923544_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 19, that there are 570 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 126,149.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 12 and August 18 is 159,689 with 5,298 positive cases. There were 21,835 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 18. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,523 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 24 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,368,318 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 644 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 19, ​79% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

8/19/20 – 570
8/18/20 – 735
8/17/20 – 384
8/16/20 – 660
8/15/20 – 850
8/14/20 – 829
8/13/20 – 991

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 245 5 250 9
Butler 729 3 732 17
Clarion 94 -1* 93 3
Clearfield 195 6 201 1
Crawford 172 5 177 1
Elk 58 2 60 2
Forest 13 0 13 0
Indiana 359 15 374 8
Jefferson 78 1 79 1
McKean 34 0 34 1
Mercer 504 0 504 12
Venango 68 0 68 0
Warren 23 0 23 1

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Clarion County decreased from 94 on 8/18/20 to 93 on 8/19/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies:

“The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 552 9627
Allegheny 9576 133379
Armstrong 250 4794
Beaver 1437 14723
Bedford 156 3289
Berks 5683 35997
Blair 366 12474
Bradford 93 5905
Bucks 7481 70745
Butler 732 16184
Cambria 407 18114
Cameron 8 371
Carbon 408 7446
Centre 406 10969
Chester 5369 57752
Clarion 93 2486
Clearfield 201 4791
Clinton 128 2958
Columbia 496 5752
Crawford 177 5688
Cumberland 1394 21418
Dauphin 3034 31551
Delaware 9822 77192
Elk 60 2017
Erie 1245 20933
Fayette 639 11043
Forest 13 11043
Franklin 1432 14929
Fulton 28 865
Greene 129 3263
Huntingdon 341 3459
Indiana 374 6829
Jefferson 79 2614
Juniata 140 1633
Lackawanna 1970 21664
Lancaster 6287 57102
Lawrence 431 5926
Lebanon 1655 14439
Lehigh 5093 45608
Luzerne 3645 35394
Lycoming 456 9738
McKean 34 3499
Mercer 504 9094
Mifflin 132 4872
Monroe 1671 18169
Montgomery 10523 107925
Montour 116 7059
Northampton 4022 42257
Northumberland 590 7854
Perry 151 2991
Philadelphia 27861 201301
Pike 529 5081
Potter 22 901
Schuylkill 957 14233
Snyder 129 2416
Somerset 145 7328
Sullivan 10 348
Susquehanna 229 3264
Tioga 42 2446
Union 322 7753
Venango 68 3842
Warren 23 2240
Washington 930 18671
Wayne 165 4614
Westmoreland 1658 34342
Wyoming 64 2116
York 2966 42073

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 9 percent of cases so far in August; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 12 percent of cases so far in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,458 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,298 cases among employees, for a total of 24,756 at 901 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,104 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 9,074 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


