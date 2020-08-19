Pheroby I. Walter, 70, of Clarion, went to be with the lord on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Clarion Hospital, following a brief illness.

She was born on January 8, 1950 in Kittanning; daughter of the late Kenneth M. and Margaret I. Crytzer Shick.

Pheroby married Grover “Butch” Walter on April 19, 1969, who survives. She was a loving and devoted homemaker and also sold Avon and Tupperware.

Pheroby attended the First Baptist Church in Clarion. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins, cleaning, and baking. Pheroby loved to decorate, especially for Christmas.

Pheroby is survived by her loving husband; Butch, of 51 years; three children: Jimmy Walter and his wife, Connie, of Cochranton, Diane Walter and Jeffery Walter, both of Clarion; two grandchildren: Keristen Walter and her fiancé, Devin Joiner, of Reynoldsville and Makenzie Walter of Cochranton; a great granddaughter: Layla Joiner of Reynoldsville; and three step children: Austin, Chloe, and Tori Tomko, all of Cochranton.

She is also survived by her brother: Kenneth “Eddie” Shick and his wife, Jennifer, of Brookville; her two nieces: Heidi Shick and Cheyenne Brownlee and her husband, Brandon; and a nephew: Mark Shick; along with her great nieces and nephews: Mikey Coleman, Riley Long, and Raelyn, Cora, and Colt Shick.

Pheroby was preceded in death by her parents.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be private.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

