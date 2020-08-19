Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Pheroby I. Walter

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 @ 08:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

PharobyPheroby I. Walter, 70, of Clarion, went to be with the lord on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Clarion Hospital, following a brief illness.

She was born on January 8, 1950 in Kittanning; daughter of the late Kenneth M. and Margaret I. Crytzer Shick.

Pheroby married Grover “Butch” Walter on April 19, 1969, who survives. She was a loving and devoted homemaker and also sold Avon and Tupperware.

Pheroby attended the First Baptist Church in Clarion. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins, cleaning, and baking. Pheroby loved to decorate, especially for Christmas.

Pheroby is survived by her loving husband; Butch, of 51 years; three children: Jimmy Walter and his wife, Connie, of Cochranton, Diane Walter and Jeffery Walter, both of Clarion; two grandchildren: Keristen Walter and her fiancé, Devin Joiner, of Reynoldsville and Makenzie Walter of Cochranton; a great granddaughter: Layla Joiner of Reynoldsville; and three step children: Austin, Chloe, and Tori Tomko, all of Cochranton.

She is also survived by her brother: Kenneth “Eddie” Shick and his wife, Jennifer, of Brookville; her two nieces: Heidi Shick and Cheyenne Brownlee and her husband, Brandon; and a nephew: Mark Shick; along with her great nieces and nephews: Mikey Coleman, Riley Long, and Raelyn, Cora, and Colt Shick.

Pheroby was preceded in death by her parents.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be private.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.