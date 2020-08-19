Police: Clarion Man Stalks Woman, Threatens to ‘Murder’ Her

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly text messaged and called a woman several times and also threatened to “murder” her.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 22-year-old Logan Rilee Parrish.

According to a criminal complaint, a known female victim contacted Clarion-based State Police on August 15 and reported that she had received threatening text messages from her ex-boyfriend, Logan Parrish. The victim said she was afraid he was going to hurt her.

The messages included vulgar language and threatening statements, and one message stated: “I’m going to f****** murder you!!!!!!” according to the complaint.

The victim received a total of 14 calls from Parrish on August 15, the complaint states.

She also reported that a family member had observed Parrish parked at the end of her roadway around 5:00 a.m. on either August 12 or August 13, the complaint continues.

According to the complaint, the victim also reported that when she was driving home on August 14, she saw Parrish’s car, and he then turned around in traffic and followed her home, the complaint notes.

Parish was then interviewed by Clarion-based State Police on August 15.

According to the complaint, he admitted to sending the text messages to the victim.

State police verified this information by observing the messages on the victim’s phone.

Parrish was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 4:45 p.m. on August 15 on the following charges:

– Stalking – Repeatedly Communicate To Cause Fear, Felony 3

– Terroristic Threats Cause Serious Public Inconvenience, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

Unable to post $75,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on August 25, with Judge Miller presiding.

