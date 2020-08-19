Police Investigating Burglary in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a burglary that recently occurred at a residence in Clarion Township.

On August 15, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a burglary at a residence on Hipps Lane, on Route 322 in Clarion Township.

Police say multiple food items belonging to a known 48-year-old female victim from Clarion were taken and a vehicle at the residence was “tampered with.”

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.