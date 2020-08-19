State Police Investigating Vehicle Arson in Paint Township

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating an incident of vehicle arson that occurred recently in Paint Township.

According to a release from State Police Fire Marshal Trooper Russell Stewart, an investigation is underway into a vehicle fire that occurred along State Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County, on Monday, August 17, around 4:00 p.m.

Police say a 2006 Hyundai Sonata belonging to a known 61-year-old Carnegie man had been abandoned at the location for a number of weeks prior to the fire.

According to police, an investigation determined that unknown individual(s) attempted to light the vehicle on fire.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710 or the Fire Marshal at the Ridgway-based State Police at 814-776-6136.

