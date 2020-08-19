Roselyn Anne Gdanitz Whitling, 95, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born May 1, 1925, at home in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late August and Anna Newman Gdanitz.

Roselyn was a long-time member of the Christ Episcopal Church. She loved flowers, especially violets, and all kinds of birds. Being a homemaker, she lovingly spent time with her children and grandchildren, and always had a heart for her family. Her faithful companion, Buster, was always by her side.

On April 15, 1947, she married the love of her life, Merrill L. Whitling, and they shared 68 years of marriage before his death on July 16, 2015.

Surviving is a daughter, Rose Potts of Tionesta; two daughters-in-law, Rhesha Whitling of Georgia and AnnaMarie Whitling of Delaware; nine grandchildren, Melanie Goods and husband Damian, Jennifer Luktisch and husband Frank, Jack E. Potts Jr. and wife Chastity, Christine Martinec and husband Stephen, Edward Whitling Jr. and wife Molly, Nicholas Whitling and wife Chelsee, Tracy Whitling, Abigail Halstead and husband Benjamin, and Diana Solorzano; and 21 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Merrill, she was preceded in death by three sons, Terrance Whitling, Edward Whitling Sr., and Thomas Whitling; a son-in-law, Jack E. Potts Sr.; a granddaughter, Julie Whitling; two great grandchildren, Chyla Franciscus and Jensin Potts. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Alfred Gdanitz, Norbet Gdanitz, Edward Gdanitz, and Boris Gdanitz; and by two sisters, Beatrice Mack, and Yolanda Gdanitz.

Friends and family will be received at the Morrison Funeral Home on Saturday, August 22, from 11 a.m. to noon, with funeral services following at noon with the Rev. Mark Elliston, Pastor of Christ Episcopal Church, officiating. Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation for the care that they gave to Roselyn during her stay.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Jensin Michael Potts Scholarship Fund, c/o Bridge Builders Community Foundations, 206 Seneca Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

