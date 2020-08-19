Say What?!: Flock of Sheep Wander South Carolina Town, Origin a Mystery

PIEDMONT, S.C. – A flock of sheep is running rampant in the South Carolina town of Piedmont, and nobody knows where they came from.

(Photo courtesy of: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheep were eventually captured by the Anderson County Police animal control division, but the sheep did not have any identifying tags or brands. The police are asking the owner of the lost sheep to come forward and reclaim their animals.

