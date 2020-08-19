Servicemaster Takes First Place in Coed Softball

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Servicemaster took first place for the 16-game regular season in the Clarion County Oldschool Coed Softball League at Clarion County Park.

(Pictured: Servicemaster Clarion County Coed Team. Front: Hannah Crawford, Ashley Geist and John Wonderling. Middle: Jordy Hesdon, Eric Hesdon, Curt Wray, Kelly Dungan, Cam Craig, Matt Wolbert, Colin Hesdon and Gary Wolbert. Back: Brandon Bell, Billy Kelley and Mike Wyant. Missing from Photo: Jason Craig and Gracie Wiles. Photo by Sarah Wolbert)

The Servicemaster team also finished second to the Pizza Shop in the end of season tournament on Saturday August 15.

