Today – Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Calm wind.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

Saturday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then isolated showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

