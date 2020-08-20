Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, August 20, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Calm wind.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

Saturday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then isolated showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

