Back-to-School Plans, School Resource Officer Woes Take Spotlight at Clarion-Limestone School Board Meeting

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Concerns about the plans for reopening and the ongoing difficulties with negotiations over a school resource officer dominated Wednesday evening’s Clarion-Limestone School Board meeting.

The virtual, online meeting was made available both by Zoom and via a live stream on YouTube.

Public comments shared via email and Zoom early on in the meeting mainly focused on concerns over fall sports and the Phased Reopening Plan which starts the year with four days per week of in-school learning, and one day per week (Wednesday) of online instruction.

“I’m secure in the decision to have Wednesdays online, but it’s not written in stone, and it won’t be forever,” Superintendent Amy Glasl said. “I feel confident in what we’re doing.”

Glasl went on to point out that under Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) guidelines, it is highly likely the district will have to go “yellow” and/or “red” at some point during the upcoming school year and go entirely virtual, even if it is only for a short time.

During a further presentation on the current reopening plan, Glasl shared with the board the PDE recommendations for cases where community transmissions increase above certain thresholds and recommendations for when there are COVID-19 cases among students and/or staff.

“We will most likely have to go ‘red’ and go entirely online at some point. That may be for a day or a week or a month. What we’re doing is helping our parents and our students because we’re practicing for that.”

After further questions, Glasl clarified that staff will also be available for appointments on Wednesdays to help students who are struggling. She also clarified that for those families who depend on food assistance through the school, students can sign up to take home a “grab-and-go” breakfast and lunch for Wednesdays on Tuesday.

“This is going to be challenging,” she noted, stating again that “nothing is written in stone,” and the plan is to be flexible to provide the best education possible under any new rules or regulations that may be handed down.

Further into her presentation, Glasl also noted that while the PDE made “recommendations” regarding when schools would need to be closed in the case of multiple students or staff testing positive for COVID-19, the Department of Health would also become involved at that point and would be involved in making a final decision.

“I think we’re going to be directed strongly by the Department of Health on that issue,” school nurse Gretta Edmonds added.

Glasl also explained that while she had previously stated students would not have to wear masks all day, that requirement has now changed.

“This is a mandate from the Department of Education,” she noted, emphasizing it was not a decision by Clarion-Limestone’s administration or board. She added that ten-minute mask breaks would be permitted and said she trusts staff to make decisions and use their own discretion about when to have those breaks.

Another clarification on the changes Glasl made was regarding those families who would like to discuss switching a student from in-person education to online. While families were asked to make the decision between in-person learning and online learning by August 3, and to hold to that decision for nine weeks, Glasl said any parent of a student who wishes to make a change before that point should contact their school’s principal to discuss the situation.

“There are always exceptions,” she said, stating that while they do not want students constantly switching back and forth between the two options, the school wants to remain flexible to cover all possible scenarios.

The revised Clarion-Limestone Area School District Phased Reopening Health and Safety Plan was approved in a unanimous vote.

“I have faith in our staff, teachers, and administration to apply common sense and do what’s best, and I’m going to support this because it’s designed to be flexible,” board member Nathaniel Parker stated.

“The key is flexibility and common sense because things will be changing daily, and we’ll have to work through that,” board president David Schirmer added.

School Resource Officer Woes

Glasl announced that despite months of negotiations, the Clarion County Commissioners still did not have a draft agreement for a Sheriff’s Deputy to function as a School Resource Officer at Clarion-Limestone, as in previous years.

“They dropped the ball,” Schirmer said, noting that commissioner Ted Tharan told him the commissioners would have a draft contract for the board in the next two weeks.

“I was extremely upset with situation, we’ve been more than patient did everything they asked of us, but this is where we’re at right now,” Schirmer said.

Schirmer explained that due to the ongoing delays from the county, he and Glasl had begun discussing contingency options, though they still prefer to move forward with having a Sheriff’s Deputy in the position.

Glasl explained the other options include three retired officers that currently work in a similar capacity for another local district, or a recently hired district employee who has the proper training who could change positions or even function as a substitute until the county contract is finalized.

After further discussion, the board passed a motion to approve Glasl to find substitutes, with the proper certifications, credentials, and clearances to fill the SRO role starting from the first day of school until the board hears back from the county on the contract or chooses to move forward with another option.

“If it is longer than two weeks, I’m not waiting,” Glasl said.

“If we don’t have that by the next board meeting, we move on,” board member Dave Eggleton said.

“I’m with you on this. This has been going on for months,” board member Kathy Henry added.

In other action:

A motion to adopt procedures requiring individuals to quarantine for a period of 14 days after returning from a “higher risk” COVID-19 infected state, as defined by the state government, failed in a 4-4 vote with board members Joe Billotte, Corry Bish, Kathy Henry, and David Schirmer voting in favor of the motion, and Dave Eggleton, Nathaniel Parker, Gary Sproul, and Rebecca Allison voting against it.

Approved a waiver of the first and second readings of Policy 103.2 on Sexual Harassment and approved the policy in a 6-2 vote, with Parker and Sproul voting against the measure. Parker noted he would not support waiving first and second readings of any policy, particularly a “cookie cutter” policy not designed by the district.

A motion to authorize and approve the Superintendent to undertake necessary steps to modify, amend, and/or otherwise update the District’s Phased School Reopening Health and Safety Plan as needed through the end of the 2020-21 school year was defeated in an eight to one vote, with only Corry Bish voting in favor of the measure. After some discussion, it was decided the administrative team could make decisions on the policy, but the board would review and approve them retroactively at the following meeting.

