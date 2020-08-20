Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Cheesy Biscuits

These biscuits are very nice served on the side of soups like chili!

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour

3 teaspoons baking powder



1 tablespoon sugar1 teaspoon salt3/4 teaspoon cream of tartar1/2 cup cold butter1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese1 garlic clove, minced1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes1-1/4 cups 2% milk

Directions

-Preheat oven to 450°. In a large bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, sugar, salt and cream of tartar. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in cheese, garlic and pepper flakes. Add milk; stir just until moistened.

-Drop dough by heaping 1/4 cupfuls 2 in. apart onto a greased baking sheet. Bake 18-20 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.

