Featured Local Job: Ship Loose Material Coordinator

Thursday, August 20, 2020 @ 08:08 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Pennwest Homes is in search of a person that can create the items list and oversee the loading of the ship loose materials.

Once a modular home is put together on-site it must be completed by the builder or set crew. We supply the materials to complete the project.

The qualified applicant must have knowledge of building materials, construction, and can use a computer.

Attention to detail is critical to success in this position.

Candidate must be able to read blue prints. (The actual loading of the materials is done by the plant workers.)

Experience installing and finishing modular homes is preferred.

Must be able to pass a drug test and physical.

After 60 days benefit eligibility begins – health insurance and prescription plan, 401K, paid holidays (9 days), vacation accrued. Optional benefits – dental, vision, flex plan, LTD

Send applications to: maltobelli@pennwesthomes.com or stop at the plant for an application. Please wear a mask to enter the building.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
