Featured Local Job: Delivery Truck Driver

Ochs Building Supply, Inc. in Lucinda is hiring a Truck Driver.

Having your CDL is a plus, but willing to help with license.

Must be a team leader, dependable with no lifting restrictions.

Offering a competitive wage. Apply within.

