Featured Local Job: Home Care Attendant

VNA Extended Care Services is seeking an outgoing and compassionate Per-Diem employee to provide personal care, light meal prep and light housekeeping to our consumers in their own homes.

Days and Hours vary.

Requirements:

Reliable transportation

Valid PA Driver’s License

Hours as needed and available

Applications for VNA Extended Care Services should be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org.

For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400. EOE

