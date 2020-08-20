Featured Local Job: Registered Nurse

American Renal Associates, a national provider of quality dialysis services, with the highest retention rate in the industry, is accepting applications for the following position in our Clarion, PA:

**Registered Nurse**

We are seeking qualified applicants to provide in-center hemodialysis patient care on a full time basis. Hemodialysis experience preferred but not required.

The qualified applicant must have graduated from an accredited school of nursing. Current PA state license and CPR certification required.

Why Choose American Renal Associates:

We do not cap salaries

Annual raises above the industry average

American Renal Associates recognizes your most recent dialysis experience in calculating your paid time off accrual meaning no loss of vacation time for longevity

Starting salaries for experienced staff above the industry average

We offer competitive salaries, plus excellent health, free life insurance, and no charge disability benefits (long term and short term) as well as a generous paid time off policy that recognizes your most recent direct dialysis experience.

Please fax or e-mail resume to:

Jodi Hannold, RN Clinic Manager

Fax: 978-232-4054

Email: jhannold@americanrenal.com

DFWP/ EOE. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, disability or protected veteran status.

All inquiries will be held in strict confidence. www.americanrenal.com

