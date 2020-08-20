Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Hearing for Emlenton Man Accused of Raping Young Girl Continued Again

Thursday, August 20, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel-3577255_1280VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Emlenton man who allegedly raped a young girl was continued again on Wednesday.

Court documents indicate a hearing for 45-year-old Richard Paul Houser scheduled for Wednesday, August 19, was continued and is set to resume at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16.

This is the ninth continuance for the case.

Houser faces the following charges:

– Rape of Child, Felony 1
– Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older, Felony 1
– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse W/Child, Felony 1
– Aggravated Indecent Assault of Child, Felony 1
– Unlawful Contact With Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 1
– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3

He remains lodged in the Venango County Jail on $75,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an investigation into a report of child sexual abuse.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, during a forensic interview with a known juvenile victim on October 11, 2019, the victim reported that Richard Paul Houser was “creepy” and made her scared and said the way he acted was what “made him scary and weird,” according to the criminal complaint.

The victim used pictures to indicate Houser had touched her breast area and said it made her uncomfortable. She went on to indicate Houser also touched her genitals under her clothing. This allegedly occurred on two occasions, the complaint indicates.

As the interview continued, the victim stated that Houser raped her on at least one occasion.

The victim reported being in pain, feeling unsafe, and having nightmares from the incidents.

Houser was arraigned in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on January 8.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.


