Hit-and-Run Crash Reported in Strattanville Borough

Thursday, August 20, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsSTRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a hit-and-run crash was reported in Strattanville Borough on Sunday.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident happened around 7:23 p.m. on August 16, on Ridge Avenue, in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

Police say a 2007 Chevrolet Uplander, operated by 18-year-old Trevor O. Bailey, of Corsica, was stopped on Ridge Avenue, facing west when another vehicle came to a controlled stop after approaching Bailey’s vehicle. The second vehicle then backed up in the travel lane, striking Bailey’s vehicle, before fleeing the scene.

Bailey and his passenger, a 16-year-old Corsica male, were using seat belts and were not injured.


