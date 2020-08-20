Jill Jeannine Mowry, 91, of Clarion died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Valley View Rehab and Nursing Center in Montoursville.

Born July 5, 1929 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of William Wrightson and Sarah Wrightson Moyar.

Jill grew up and lived most of her life in Clarion. She graduated from Clarion Area High School in 1947 and was proud to be their representative for PA Laurel Queen.

She worked for Owens Illinois Glass Plant until her marriage to William F. Mowry on December 24, 1948.

Jill was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, baking and entertaining relatives at the holidays.

She was also a fan of classic movies and enjoyed watching them on the TCM channel.

Jill is survived by two daughters, Jan Weaver and her husband Bruce of Muncy; Sara Hollobaugh and her husband Bob of Butler; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father William Moyar; her husband Bill; and one grandson Philip Weaver.

A private family visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goble Funeral Home, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214. The private funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Funeral Home with Rev. John Flowers officiating. A private burial will follow at Clarion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

