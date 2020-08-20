Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Local Man LifeFlighted to Allegheny General Hospital Following Washington Township Crash

Thursday, August 20, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

LifeFlightWASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was LifeFlighted to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a crash that occurred late Wednesday morning in Washington Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 10:54 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, on Camp Road just north of Grouse Lane, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 68-year-old Paul R. Waltenbaugh, of Tionesta, was operating a 2011 Toyota RAV4, traveling north on Camp Road, when he suffered a medical emergency. The vehicle then went off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole, spun counterclockwise, and came to a final rest facing east.

Waltenbaugh suffered injuries of unknown severity and was flown to Allegheny General Hospital by LifeFlight.

He was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was removed from the scene by Snyder’s Auto Body.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance, Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company also assisted at the scene.


