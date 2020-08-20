Pa. Dept. of Health: Three New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 791 New Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 20, that there are 791 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 126,940.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 100 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 109 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 13 and August 19 is 161,638 with 5,019 positive cases. There were 22,765 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 19. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,538 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 15 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,386,071 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 644 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 20, ​80% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

8/20/20 – 791

8/19/20 – 570

8/18/20 – 735

8/17/20 – 384

8/16/20 – 660

8/15/20 – 850

8/14/20 – 829

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 250 16 266 9 Butler 732 5 737 17 Clarion 93 2 95 3 Clearfield 201 0 201 1 Crawford 177 1 178 2 Elk 60 3 63 2 Forest 13 0 13 0 Indiana 374 8 382 9 Jefferson 79 1 80 1 McKean 34 0 34 1 Mercer 504 6 510 12 Venango 68 0 68 0 Warren 23 0 23 1

County Case Counts to Date