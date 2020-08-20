Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Pa. Dept. of Health: Two New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 791 New Cases Reported Statewide

Thursday, August 20, 2020 @ 12:08 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 20, that there are 791 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 126,940.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 100 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 109 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 13 and August 19 is 161,638 with 5,019 positive cases. There were 22,765 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 19. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,538 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 15 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,386,071 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 644 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 20, ​80% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

8/20/20 – 791
8/19/20 – 570
8/18/20 – 735
8/17/20 – 384
8/16/20 – 660
8/15/20 – 850
8/14/20 – 829

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 250 16 266 9
Butler 732 5 737 17
Clarion 93 2 95 3
Clearfield 201 0 201 1
Crawford 177 1 178 2
Elk 60 3 63 2
Forest 13 0 13 0
Indiana 374 8 382 9
Jefferson 79 1 80 1
McKean 34 0 34 1
Mercer 504 6 510 12
Venango 68 0 68 0
Warren 23 0 23 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 557 9711
Allegheny 9676 134927
Armstrong 266 4840
Beaver 1447 15043
Bedford 157 3343
Berks 5705 36308
Blair 376 12585
Bradford 94 5931
Bucks 7512 71894
Butler 737 16434
Cambria 412 18277
Cameron 8 373
Carbon 411 7520
Centre 407 11242
Chester 5379 58523
Clarion 95 2506
Clearfield 201 4882
Clinton 129 2984
Columbia 499 5782
Crawford 178 5735
Cumberland 1410 21591
Dauphin 3063 32053
Delaware 9906 78512
Elk 63 2035
Erie 1264 21232
Fayette 644 11193
Forest 13 576
Franklin 1439 15124
Fulton 28 868
Greene 131 3307
Huntingdon 343 3499
Indiana 382 6914
Jefferson 80 2630
Juniata 142 1650
Lackawanna 1975 21855
Lancaster 6328 57834
Lawrence 433 6067
Lebanon 1663 14571
Lehigh 5103 46017
Luzerne 3651 35692
Lycoming 457 9903
McKean 34 3522
Mercer 510 9187
Mifflin 132 4916
Monroe 1679 18347
Montgomery 10568 109381
Montour 119 7034
Northampton 4036 42669
Northumberland 595 7957
Perry 154 3015
Philadelphia 27970 204613
Pike 531 5130
Potter 22 911
Schuylkill 962 14434
Snyder 131 2443
Somerset 146 7470
Sullivan 10 350
Susquehanna 235 3314
Tioga 45 2464
Union 344 7937
Venango 68 3858
Warren 23 2251
Washington 941 18861
Wayne 168 4680
Westmoreland 1678 34661
Wyoming 64 2134
York 3011 42569

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 9 percent of cases so far in August; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,522 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,315 cases among employees, for a total of 24,837 at 905 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,107 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 9,136 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


