Police: PennDOT Equipment ‘Tampered With’ in Howe Township

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police say an investigation is underway after someone tampered with PennDOT equipment in Howe Township.

Around 1:29 p.m. on August 12, it was reported to Warren-based State Police that construction equipment owned by PennDOT had been tampered with at a location on State Route 949/Watson Farm Road in Howe Township, Forest County.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

