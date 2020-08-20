Police Release Details of Violent Assault Involving Knox Man, Victim Airlifted to UPMC for Treatment

REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a woman was airlifted for medical treatment over the weekend following a violent assault involving a Knox man.

Court documents indicate 36-year-old Michael Steven Siple II, of Knox, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana at 2:45 p.m. on August 16, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2



– Unlawful Restraint/Serious Bodily Injury, Misdemeanor 1– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $30,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Saturday night in Reynoldsville, Winslow Township, Jefferson County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:56 p.m. on August 15, DuBois-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Yellow Brick Road in Reynoldsville for a report of a domestic incident.

At the scene, police spoke with a known female victim who the complaint notes had visible injuries including bite marks and blood on her face.

The victim reported she and Michael Siple were arguing, and Siple started to hit and choke her. She told police she lost consciousness multiple times. She added that Siple bit her face, and he also tied her up and was beating her and biting her, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes the victim was flown to UPMC for her injuries.

Siple was “manic” and kept yelling he “had to do it,” according to the complaint.

A preliminary hearing for the case is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. on August 25, with Judge Inzana presiding.

