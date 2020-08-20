Say What?!: Stork Briefly Escapes Enclosure at Maryland Zoo

BALTIMORE, Md. – A stork escaped its enclosure in the Maryland Zoo on Tuesday, causing fear over the bird’s safety.

(Photo courtesy The Maryland Zoo)

The stork managed to find its way into the African Watering Hole habitat, potentially putting it in danger amongst the rinos, zebras, and ostriches found in the stork’s new domain. The stork was quickly rounded up and returned to its proper enclosure without harm.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.