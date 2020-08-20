Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

State Police Calls: Theft from Residence, Retail Thefts

Thursday, August 20, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Retail Theft in Monroe Township

Around 4:21 p.m. on August 15, Clarion-based State Police responded to a retail theft at Clarion Walmart.

Police say charges against a 50-year-old Shippenville woman are pending.

The name of the woman was not released.

Retail Theft in Monroe Township

Around 3:22 p.m. on August 8, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of retail theft at the Clarion Walmart involving a 35-year-old Jacksonville, Florida man allegedly taking $86.33 in miscellaneous consumable goods.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the man was not released.

Theft in Washington Township

Marienville-based State Police say sometime between 3:00 p.m. on February 18 and 6:30 p.m. on August 18, a Barnett Crossbow Commando II was taken from a known 64-year-old Lickingville man’s residence on Lickingville Road in Washington Township, Clarion County.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.