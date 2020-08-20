State Police Calls: Theft from Residence, Retail Thefts

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Retail Theft in Monroe Township

Around 4:21 p.m. on August 15, Clarion-based State Police responded to a retail theft at Clarion Walmart.

Police say charges against a 50-year-old Shippenville woman are pending.

The name of the woman was not released.

Retail Theft in Monroe Township

Around 3:22 p.m. on August 8, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of retail theft at the Clarion Walmart involving a 35-year-old Jacksonville, Florida man allegedly taking $86.33 in miscellaneous consumable goods.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the man was not released.

Theft in Washington Township

Marienville-based State Police say sometime between 3:00 p.m. on February 18 and 6:30 p.m. on August 18, a Barnett Crossbow Commando II was taken from a known 64-year-old Lickingville man’s residence on Lickingville Road in Washington Township, Clarion County.

