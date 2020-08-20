The Carpet Barn Donates Flooring to Enhance YMCA Pandemic Child Care Program – Needs Photo

CLARION, Pa. – The Carpet Barn, a locally owned flooring business, recently made a large donation of flooring to help the Scenic Rivers YMCA expand child care space during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Carpet Barn was able to donate 2,000 square feet of flooring to allow the Scenic Rivers YMCA to expand licensed child care spaces where students who are not in school will be able to utilize high speed internet, get homework help, and spend their school day with supervised instruction. Students will also be able to utilize the YMCA pool and gym while in Full-Day School Age Child Care.

“We are thrilled to be able to create more space to fill this need,” said Tom Spence, Scenic Rivers YMCA Executive Director.

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA School Day Child Care Program, contact Michelle Miller, Director of Child Care, at 814-764-5413. For the Oil City YMCA School Day Program, contact Jennifer Cooper, Director of Child Care at 814-677-3000.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.