Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Thelma Marie (Fazi) Berg

Thursday, August 20, 2020 @ 08:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Berg,-Thelma-Obit-PhotoThelma Marie (Fazi) Berg, 96, of Sigel, PA, formerly of Indialantic, FL, passed away during the evening hours of Tuesday, August 18, 2020, while a resident at Brookside Assisted Living in Brookville, PA.

She was born on May 10, 1924, to the late Anibale and Leonilda (Pelati) Fazi in Pittsburgh, PA. She graduated from Penn High School in Penn Hills, PA, with the class of 1940.

Thelma married Adam Kenneth Berg on June 1, 1946, in Penn Hills, PA; Adam preceded her in passing on January 31, 1983.

She owned and operated a building supply company called Penalco in Universal, PA, with her family. After retirement she moved to Indialantic, FL, and would return to Sigel, PA, for the Summer months.

Thelma was an active member of the Catholic Church and volunteered with the St. Vincent de Paul Society for many years.

Thelma had a fervent love of life. She loved dancing, music, entertaining, but most of all, family. She played tennis and golf in her younger years and loved to travel. She was quick to help anyone in need.

Thelma is survived by two daughters; Diane P. Shriver; Suzanne E. (Randy) Walker; three grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Adam, Thelma was preceded in passing by one sister; Pauline Calamosca; one brother; Lewis Fazi; and one son in law; Kenneth Shriver.

Services will be held privately. Final interment will take place at the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Indialantic, FL.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church or the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Indialantic, FL.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.