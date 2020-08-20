Thelma Marie (Fazi) Berg, 96, of Sigel, PA, formerly of Indialantic, FL, passed away during the evening hours of Tuesday, August 18, 2020, while a resident at Brookside Assisted Living in Brookville, PA.

She was born on May 10, 1924, to the late Anibale and Leonilda (Pelati) Fazi in Pittsburgh, PA. She graduated from Penn High School in Penn Hills, PA, with the class of 1940.

Thelma married Adam Kenneth Berg on June 1, 1946, in Penn Hills, PA; Adam preceded her in passing on January 31, 1983.

She owned and operated a building supply company called Penalco in Universal, PA, with her family. After retirement she moved to Indialantic, FL, and would return to Sigel, PA, for the Summer months.

Thelma was an active member of the Catholic Church and volunteered with the St. Vincent de Paul Society for many years.

Thelma had a fervent love of life. She loved dancing, music, entertaining, but most of all, family. She played tennis and golf in her younger years and loved to travel. She was quick to help anyone in need.

Thelma is survived by two daughters; Diane P. Shriver; Suzanne E. (Randy) Walker; three grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Adam, Thelma was preceded in passing by one sister; Pauline Calamosca; one brother; Lewis Fazi; and one son in law; Kenneth Shriver.

Services will be held privately. Final interment will take place at the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Indialantic, FL.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church or the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Indialantic, FL.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

