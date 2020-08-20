Vivian J. Wolfgang, 84, formerly of School Street in East Kane, died Tuesday evening, August 18, 2020 at the Lutheran Home at Kane.

Born January 21, 1936 in Sigel, she was the daughter of Merle and Twila Weirich Silvis. On August 18, 1956 in Shannondale, she married James H. Wolfgang, who died in 2002.

In addition to being a homemaker for years, she worked as a cook at the former Arcade restaurant in Kane, in housekeeping at the Lutheran Home at Kane and volunteered for the Salvation Army in Kane.

Vivian enjoyed camping, crochet, quilting, fill-in books and spending time with her grandchildren, especially “her boys.”

Surviving are three daughters, Melody (Ed) Morris of Kane, Vickie (Dave) McNutt of Corsica and Jane (Bill) Geibel of Kane; a son James (LaShonda) Wolfgang of East Kane; a son-in-law Stub Simpson of Corsica and a sister Beulah McAfoose of Tidioute. Nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death, besides her husband and parents, by a son Mark Wolfgang, a daughter Joyce Simpson and three brothers and three sisters.

Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. in Kane, at which time a service will be held there with the Rev. David Pflieger, chaplain of the Lutheran Home at Kane, officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Kane. COVID-19 restrictions will apply.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kane Cemetery Assn. (Forest Lawn Cemetery), c/o Tiffany Danielson, 219 Elk Ave., Kane, PA 16735.

On online guestbook is available at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.

