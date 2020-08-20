Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Vivian J. Wolfgang

Thursday, August 20, 2020 @ 08:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Vivian J. Wolfgang, 84, formerly of School Street in East Kane, died Tuesday evening, August 18, 2020 at the Lutheran Home at Kane.

Born January 21, 1936 in Sigel, she was the daughter of Merle and Twila Weirich Silvis. On August 18, 1956 in Shannondale, she married James H. Wolfgang, who died in 2002.

In addition to being a homemaker for years, she worked as a cook at the former Arcade restaurant in Kane, in housekeeping at the Lutheran Home at Kane and volunteered for the Salvation Army in Kane.

Vivian enjoyed camping, crochet, quilting, fill-in books and spending time with her grandchildren, especially “her boys.”

Surviving are three daughters, Melody (Ed) Morris of Kane, Vickie (Dave) McNutt of Corsica and Jane (Bill) Geibel of Kane; a son James (LaShonda) Wolfgang of East Kane; a son-in-law Stub Simpson of Corsica and a sister Beulah McAfoose of Tidioute. Nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death, besides her husband and parents, by a son Mark Wolfgang, a daughter Joyce Simpson and three brothers and three sisters.

Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. in Kane, at which time a service will be held there with the Rev. David Pflieger, chaplain of the Lutheran Home at Kane, officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Kane. COVID-19 restrictions will apply.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kane Cemetery Assn. (Forest Lawn Cemetery), c/o Tiffany Danielson, 219 Elk Ave., Kane, PA 16735.

On online guestbook is available at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.