A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

