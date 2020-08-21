Braised Steak Benefit Dinner to Be Held in Memory of Davey Over

Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Friday, August 21, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

DaveySLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – A benefit dinner in memory of Davey Over is scheduled for Saturday, August 22.

The Monroe Chapel United Methodist Church is sponsoring a braised steak benefit dinner on August 22 in memory of local resident Davy Over who died as a result of a snowmobile accident in Maine earlier this year.

The dinner, which includes steak, potatoes, green beans, apple sauce, coleslaw, rolls, and cake, is being served as take-out only.

The drive-through pick-up event begins at 3:00 p.m. at 17449 Route 68, Sligo, Pa.

The cost is $10.00 per meal.

Proceeds benefit the Over family.

David E. “Davey” Over, 25, of Sligo, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, following a snowmobile accident in Maine.

Davey was a 2013 graduate of Clarion Area High School and Clarion County Career Center in the Diesel Mechanics program.

Farming with his dad, mom, and sister was in his blood. Davey had been operating farm equipment from the time he was eight years old. His favorite was always the combine.

Davey was very passionate about working on the fifth generation Over Farms, that one day he would have taken ownership.

He was a member of the Monroe Chapel across from Blossom the “Big Cow” on their family farm.

