Building Purchase, Personnel Changes Unlikely to Impact Clarion County Budget



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners met on Thursday morning for a work session and discussed 11 items that will likely be approved at next Tuesday’s regular meeting.

Commissioner Ed Heasley noted the meeting was quick and short but also offered his views on a number of items following the meeting.

Heasley was asked about the status of the budget in light of the purchase of the former Sorce Warehouse last week and some personnel changes.

“Actually, the Sorce building will be using some of the COVID grant money to help pay for that,” Heasley said. “Hopefully, we’ll get a good 60 percent, and if we’re lucky 70 percent.”

“Moving the 9-1-1 Center was a big reason why the whole thing went through.

“The 9-1-1 Center is relocating for social distancing and space. The EMA (Emergency Management Agency) office is also relocating for more room. The 9-1-1 Center is now located in the old jail, and EMA is in the basement of the Clarion County Courthouse, and there is no room over there.”

The back portion of the warehouse will be used to store election equipment and accept the delivery of voting machines on the night of the election.

Heasley said Clarion County has no plans to change any of the polling locations.

“We’re hoping to stick with the same locations used for the primary elections. I haven’t heard of any of the sites wanting to move.

“We are more than ready to handle in-person voting, voting by mail and absentee ballots. We approved hiring a couple of people to help out the election office.”

Heasley said that if anyone is interested in a part-time election job, they can contact him at the Main Street administrative office.

Personnel realignments approved last week should have very little effect on the budget, according to Heasley.

“We’ve had vacancies in the budget, so we’ve been actually saving money in the last two or three months. New wages were also assigned to the new positions, and some of the positions went from 35 hours a week to 37.5 hours per week. It usually nets out pretty close. Our new county administrator and chief clerk is working part-time from home after giving birth last week.”

Agenda items included:

Bid on the repository list for a property in Clarion Township, coal and limestone minerals only, 110 acres. Bid: $275.00. Bid on the repository list for a property in Toby Township, house plus one acres. Bid $870.00. Resolution #12 of 2020 Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus Application. Contract renewal with CCAP Accidental Medical Insurance Plan for volunteers. Term: October 1, 2020 to October 1, 2021. Cost $330.00. Contract on behalf of CYS with Swartzfager Child Care, Inc. for child care services. Term: July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Cost $32.00/day (when services are needed), county match 20%. Contract on behalf of CYS with IA Construction Corporation through Co-Stars for Base Repairs for the Human Resource Building parking lot. Cost $15, 302.60. Purchase of two boilers for the Human Services Building from Deets Mechanical through Co-Stars. Cost: $24,971.00, county match 10%. Purchase of outdoor air conditioning unit for the Human Services Building from Deets Mechanical through Co-Stars. Cost: $12,866.00, county match 10%. Contract on behalf of IT with CDW-G through Co-Stars for the Clarion County Deli Migration Services project. Effective Date: August 4, 2020. Cost $12,559.61. Contract on behalf of Public Safety with Centre Communications for an IP Microwave network to provide back hall for Wireless Broadband access points to seven tower sites operated by Clarion County. Term: To be completed by December 31, 2020. Cost: $189.746.38. Contract on behalf of Assessment with Evaluator Services and Technology, Inc. to conduct an organizational and operational review of the Property Assessment Department. Term: August 17, 2020 – August 17, 2020 (or until completion of services). Cost: $9,750.00.

