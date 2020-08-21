Clarion Conversations: University President Discusses Virtual, Online Learning at CUP

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – With classes moved to a virtual format for the fall semester and discussions regarding a possible integration of Clarion and California universities’ online programs taking place, learning via technology is in the spotlight at Clarion University.

In a recent interview with exploreClarion.com, Clarion University President Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson noted that despite the ongoing pandemic (which has been a challenge for many institutions) and the decision to switch to a virtual class format for the fall semester, Clarion University’s enrollment is up this year.

“Our graduate student and transfer student rates are flat, but our new student rate is slightly elevated,” she noted.

The fall semester has already begun and will run through December 4, the same as what was previously planned before the university decided to move to a virtual format.

“The faculty and staff worked very hard to make sure we could make this happen,” Pehrsson said.

While students will be attending most classes virtually, other than a few select experiential classes such as student teaching and clinicals, Pehrsson noted there were around 600 students who still chose to move to campus housing, as well as another 2,300 who are living in Clarion County and the neighboring counties.

Some of the students made the choice to move to campus even with the virtual format did so due to the need for access to computers and wifi/internet on campus that they may not have available at home, according to Pehrsson.

“We wanted to make sure they didn’t have any interruption in their studies.”

The decision to go fully virtual will eliminate the need to make a change if the COVID-19 pandemic grows going into the colder months, Pehrsson added.

Still, there are about 400 students who have various experiential classes, even among those students, some will be in clinical settings, and others will be working remotely, depending on their clinical site.

“We are encouraging anyone who can meet, whether they’re down the hall or down the street, to continue to use technology as much as possible to have minimal contact and minimal exposure.”

Despite the changes for the fall semester, Pehrsson said the staff has not been reduced, although some are working on campus, some remote, and some a mixed schedule. She also noted there are no major changes in program offerings.

“You just use different skills to teach in different ways, and our faculty has evolved their ability to deliver a quality education in different ways.”

One bright point in through the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the learning experience it has offered regarding virtual and online classes.

“The deans and the faculty are working to analyze what has gone well, and we’ve already improved on things this fall.”

According to Pehrsson, during the summer, the administration, faculty, and staff have continued to train and look at the best practices for remote learning.

“There will always be a few kinks, but we’re a learning organization, so we will continue to improve.”

These improvements may help the university even more moving forward, particularly in relation to the discussions regarding the integration of Clarion and California universities’ online programs.

Currently, about one-third of Clarion University’s programs are available online, along with about one-quarter of California’s programs.

“The opportunity, and why I’m so excited, is that we can share faculty and programs, and we can look at offering those to students across the State System. We are looking at being the ones to create this stand-up entity.”

Clarion University and California University have the unique opportunity to be major driving forces in creating online programs for the entire State System, Pehrsson noted.

“I’ve been very happy with what we’ve been able to talk about and look at creatively so far.”

Jim Geiger, Vice President for University Advancement, noted the online integration concept offers an opportunity for system-wide collaboration rather than competition.

“A lot of students get an associate degree and then go to a big national for-profit online program for a bachelor’s degree, but that something we should be trying to keep here in Pennsylvania,” Geiger said.

According to Pehrsson, building up more of an online presence would not be detrimental to the in-person programs at the university, as some people fear.

“Clarion University has a strong reputation for getting students into pharmacy programs, medical school, and advanced graduate programs in the healthcare,” she noted.

“We want to make sure revenue from our online programs can be pumped back into those on the ground programs, and we can keep preparing new physicians for the state of Pennsylvania. Rather than stripping programs out, this would be about reinvesting in them.”

Pehrsson acknowledged the fears that many area residents seemed to have upon hearing about the possible online integration and said she’d like to lay those fears to rest.

“When people first heard this, they thought we were going all online, but we’re not. We’re going to build our online programs and maintain our on the ground programs and are hoping to invest even more in them so those who want to come to campus and have that experience have the opportunity.”

While the discussions regarding online integration are in the very earliest steps, Pehrsson said she has high hopes, particularly with technology and virtual learning taking more of a center-stage role in the era of COVID-19.

“I think the U.S. will be very different as COVID-19 continues to impact workforces. My advice to universities is to keep your seatbelts on and get ready for the ride because we’re going to have to continue to adapt, adapt, adapt.”

