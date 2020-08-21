Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Guacamole Appetizer Squares

You’ll be the life of the party if you bring this appetizer!

Ingredients

2 tubes (8 ounces each) refrigerated crescent rolls

1-1/2 teaspoons taco seasoning



1 package (1 pound) sliced bacon, diced1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened1-1/2 cups guacamole3 plum tomatoes, chopped1 can (2-1/4 ounces) sliced ripe olives, drained

Directions

-Unroll both tubes of crescent dough and pat into an ungreased 15x10x1-in. baking pan; seal seams and perforations. Build up edges. Prick dough with a fork; sprinkle with taco seasoning. Bake at 375° for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely on a wire rack.

-In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Using a slotted spoon, remove to paper towels. In a small bowl, beat cream cheese and guacamole until smooth.

-Spread cream cheese mixture over crust. Sprinkle with bacon, tomatoes and olives. Refrigerate until serving. Cut into squares.

