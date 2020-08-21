Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Featured Local Job: Personal Care Aides
County HomeMakers, Inc. is a growing, essential, in-home care company that provides non-medical care to the elderly and disabled in their homes as an alternative to receiving care in a nursing facility.
They currently have 22 offices throughout the state of Pennsylvania.
County HomeMakers in Shippenville is NOW HIRING IMMEDIATELY for the following areas: Rimersburg, Clarion, Seneca, Strattanville, Tionesta and Leeper.
They are seeking compassionate and reliable Personal Care Aides to go into our consumers’ homes to provide Personal Care, Home Support, Companionship, and Respite Care. County HomeMakers offers paid TB testing, Clearance reimbursement and drive time between shifts.
Requirements:
- 18 years of age or older
- Valid driver’s license
- Current car insurance
- Must pass a criminal background check
- Obtain child abuse and FBI clearances
- Effective communication and reliability
- Obtain physical form
Responsibilities:
- Light household duties such as: making bed, changing linens, laundry, dusting, sweeping, meal preparation, washing dishes, removing trash
- Assisting with bathing, hair care, oral hygiene, and toileting
- Assist with ambulation and transfers
- Prompting client to take medication- County HomeMakers does not administer medications
- Respite care, which gives relief to family caregivers
- Companionship, being someone for the client to communicate with
- Transporting clients to appointments or errands
Why Should You Apply?
- Ability to create your own schedule
- Independent work style
- Rewarding career
- Friendly staff and a great support system
For interviews call:
814-297-8313
Or visit them at their new, beautiful location for open interviews at:
11294 Suite B Route 322
Shippenville, PA 16254
County HomeMakers looks forward to making you part of their growing family!
