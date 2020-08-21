James F. McGraw, 64, of Chicago, IL and long-time resident of Oil City, PA died on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, IL.

Born June 25th, 1956 in Meadville, PA and was the son of the late Francis A. McGraw and Catherine P. McGraw (Driscoll).

Jim was a 1974 graduate of Meadville Area High School.

He was married on February 2nd, 1974 to his loving and devoted wife Jean M. McGraw (Barickman) and she survives.

Jim was an avid member of the Oil City Knights of Columbus as a Fourth-Degree Member and loved duck pin bowling on Monday nights with his friends and enjoyed spending time with good friends like Dan Stack of Oil City. He was also a proud past Exulted Ruler of the Elks Club.

It brought him joy every holiday season to make his famous oyster crackers and Chex mix that he shared with everyone he could. Anyone that new him understood he was a night owl. He loved staying up late, especially if he was waiting for one of his kids to get home which didn’t change with anyone’s age. He also enjoyed taking Jean and his mom, Catherine to the casino. He appreciated watching all sports particularly basketball and football. He really enjoyed watching those of which his kids and grandkids participated in. He was their biggest fan.

Jim was very dedicated and happily worked for Riverside Market for over 35 years. He enjoyed talking with everyone he met and had a great sense of humor.

Jim was blessed to be part of a large loving family. He was one of six siblings who survive him. Mary Kay Marshall and husband Craig of Dubois, Deborah McGraw of Meadville, Judy Green and late husband Thomas of Warren, Michael McGraw and wife Nancy of Butler, and Michelle Szabat and husband Stanley of Salem, OH. Jim was fortunate to have nine nephews, four nieces, seven great-nephews and four great-nieces.

He is survived by his three loving children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. His son James F. McGraw Jr and partner Carrie of Oil City and grandson Zachary Switzer and wife Ashley with great-granddaughters Madilynn and Elliana of McKean, PA and grandson Gunnar McGraw of Oil City, PA. Daughter Jodi L. Lewan and husband William and grandsons William Jr and Jack along with granddaughter MaryKate of Naperville, IL. His son Jon D. McGraw and wife Jennifer and grandsons Corbin and Aidan of Mooresville, NC.

Also surviving by his mother-in-law Rita C. Barickman, sister-in-law Mary Lou Zachar and brother-in-law Timothy Barickman and wife Beverly all from Meadville including two nephews, three nieces, three great-nephews and six great-nieces.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Thomas Green, father-in-law Robert Barickman and nephew Scott Szabat.

Visitation will be held on Saturday August 22, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Reinsel Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at noon at St. Joseph’s Church. Internment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Jim can be made to St. Joseph Church in Oil City, PA.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

