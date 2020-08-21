Man Accused of Stealing Guns in Beaver Township to Be Sentenced Next Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A man who stole two firearms from a Beaver Township residence is scheduled to be sentenced next week.

According to court documents, 40-year-old Ralph Gene Myers, of New Castle, is scheduled to be sentenced by President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, on the following charges:

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

Myers pleaded guilty to the above charges on July 21.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1

– Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Felony 2

Myers is currently free on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from a theft that occurred at a residence located on Bashline Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County, on November 29, 2018.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, a camera that was displayed in the kitchen window of a residence at the above-described location recorded Ralph Gene Myers arrive in the driveway in a white Jeep Cherokee around 9:45 a.m. on November 29, 2018. He exited the vehicle, went to the front of the residence, and then to the rear of the residence to find a door that had been unlocked.

Myers entered the structure and stole two firearms that were displayed on the wall, according to the complaint.

Myers was also recorded walking back to the Jeep with the two firearms and a black bag containing a nail gun, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Trooper Jarrett, of the Clarion-based State Police, compared the individual in the video with Myers’ driver’s license photo to confirm his identity. Trooper Allison, who had prior dealings with Myers, also confirmed the identity.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Amy Long Turk at 10:50 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019.

