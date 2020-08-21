Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Michael Patton Advising: Indexed Annuities: A Strategy to Turn Savings into Retirement Income
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Indexed Annuities: A Strategy to Turn Savings into Retirement Income.
If you aren’t eligible for a traditional pension, you might consider whether an annuity could play a role in your retirement income strategy.
Like all annuities, an indexed annuity (IA) is a contract with an insurance company that provides an income stream — either immediately or at some point in the future — in exchange for one or more premium payments.
Read the full article here.
