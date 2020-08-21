Pa. Dept. of Health: 693 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 21, that there are 693 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 127,633.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 14 and August 20 is 159,049 with 4,819 positive cases. There were 24,058 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 20. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,558 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 20 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,399,509 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 21, ​80% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

8/21/20 – 693

8/20/20 – 791

8/19/20 – 570

8/18/20 – 735

8/17/20 – 384

8/16/20 – 660

8/15/20 – 850

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 266 3 269 9 Butler 737 3 740 17 Clarion 95 0 95 3 Clearfield 201 4 205 1 Crawford 178 3 181 2 Elk 63 0 63 2 Forest 13 0 13 0 Indiana 382 6 388 9 Jefferson 80 3 83 1 McKean 34 1 35 1 Mercer 510 3 513 12 Venango 68 1 69 0 Warren 23 3 26 1

County Case Counts to Date