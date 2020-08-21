Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Pa. Dept. of Health: 693 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

Friday, August 21, 2020 @ 12:08 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

coronavirus-4923544_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 21, that there are 693 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 127,633.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 14 and August 20 is 159,049 with 4,819 positive cases. There were 24,058 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 20. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,558 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 20 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,399,509 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 21, ​80% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

8/21/20 – 693
8/20/20 – 791
8/19/20 – 570
8/18/20 – 735
8/17/20 – 384
8/16/20 – 660
8/15/20 – 850

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 266 3 269 9
Butler 737 3 740 17
Clarion 95 0 95 3
Clearfield 201 4 205 1
Crawford 178 3 181 2
Elk 63 0 63 2
Forest 13 0 13 0
Indiana 382 6 388 9
Jefferson 80 3 83 1
McKean 34 1 35 1
Mercer 510 3 513 12
Venango 68 1 69 0
Warren 23 3 26 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 561 9912
Allegheny 9756 136232
Armstrong 269 4906
Beaver 1485 15256
Bedford 159 3376
Berks 5743 36606
Blair 390 12684
Bradford 94 5996
Bucks 7535 72487
Butler 740 16657
Cambria 416 18407
Cameron 8 374
Carbon 411 7575
Centre 410 11394
Chester 5394 58980
Clarion 95 2555
Clearfield 205 4925
Clinton 129 3018
Columbia 505 5844
Crawford 181 5759
Cumberland 1424 21752
Dauphin 3073 32300
Delaware 9946 79436
Elk 63 2042
Erie 1271 21402
Fayette 653 11426
Forest 13 581
Franklin 1448 15202
Fulton 28 893
Greene 132 3322
Huntingdon 346 3527
Indiana 388 7030
Jefferson 83 2646
Juniata 142 1671
Lackawanna 1981 22073
Lancaster 6393 58334
Lawrence 436 6182
Lebanon 1663 14642
Lehigh 5112 46432
Luzerne 3666 35992
Lycoming 467 10013
McKean 35 3593
Mercer 513 9312
Mifflin 136 4971
Monroe 1686 18484
Montgomery 10607 110270
Montour 122 7049
Northampton 4049 43011
Northumberland 602 8063
Perry 155 3043
Philadelphia 28052 206708
Pike 532 5155
Potter 22 917
Schuylkill 963 14542
Snyder 134 2462
Somerset 151 7585
Sullivan 10 355
Susquehanna 240 3346
Tioga 45 2486
Union 347 8042
Venango 69 3883
Warren 26 2508
Washington 956 19039
Wayne 169 4728
Westmoreland 1696 35088
Wyoming 64 2143
York 3038 42885

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 9 percent of cases so far in August; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,594 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,336 cases among employees, for a total of 24,930 at 910 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,121 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 9,203 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


