Pauline C. “Polly” Crudo Sonoski, 94, of Estero, FL, formerly of Oil City, PA, died February 2, 2020 in Estero, FL. after an extended illness.

Born September 23, 1925 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank & Anna Stella Crudo.

After graduation, Polly started working for McAlevy & Welch, attorneys, and later at the Rouseville Golden Dawn, which she ran with her husband and his brother Eugene.

She married Raymond P. Sonoski and he preceded her in death on December 7, 2019.

Polly enjoyed wintering in Florida for over twenty years in St. Petersburg, playing golf, and having a “almost hole in one”. She and Raymond later moved to Bonita Springs to be near Polly’s brother Joe and his wife Helen.

She was a great cook, and enjoyed taking bus tours. Polly was known by her family and friends to be the one that always sent that special card on holidays, birthdays and special occasions.

She was a member of St. Stephen’s Church.

She is survived by her brother, Joseph Crudo & his wife Helen of Estero, FL; sisters-in-law, Barbara Crudo of Oil City and Joan Sonoski of TX; and nieces and nephews including Joseph Crudo, David Crudo, Lori Kogoy, Chris Cox, Helen Jane Higgins, Cathy Dutko, Frank Crudo, Mary Singletary and Randy Sonoski.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Frank Crudo and his first wife Eileen and her brother in law Eugene Sonoski.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on August 27 at noon at St. Stephens Church in Oil City. Interment was in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Stephen’s Church.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

