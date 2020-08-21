Police Release Details of One-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 80

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 80 earlier this month.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:21 p.m. on August 12, on Interstate 80 eastbound near the 62.5 mile marker in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 27-year-old Dasha L. Turpin, of Wilmington, Delaware, was operating a 2006 Honda Pilot, traveling east on Interstate 80 in the left lane when a tractor-trailer attempted to move over. Turpin then applied her brakes and swerved to avoid the truck and lost control of her vehicle.

The vehicle went behind the truck, crossed both lanes of travel, and drove into the ditch off the right side of the roadway. After it struck the ditch, the vehicle spun counterclockwise and struck an embankment with the rear bumper.

Turpin and her adult passengers, 28-year-old Jay Perry, of Waterbury, Connecticut, 27-year-old Sarah Smith, of Waterbury, Connecticut, and 18-year-old Jaheeme Knight, of Waterbury, Connecticut, were all wearing seat belts, and a 2-year-old female juvenile from Wilmington, Delaware, was securely fastened in a front-facing child safety seat.

No injuries were reported.

Police say Turpin has never had a valid driver’s license and was issued a notice of accident form.

The vehicle sustained flat rear tires and minor damage to the rear bumper and was towed from the scene by Rustler Towing.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance and Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 also assisted at the scene.

