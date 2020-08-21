Sarah Lucille “Lucy” DeLong, 98, of Franklin, passed away in the morning of Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, with her family by her side.

Born May 19, 1922 in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Ester (Kimes) Mong. On July 15, 1949, she married the love of her life, Stances DeLong; he preceded her in death.

For most of her life, Lucy worked as a Switchboard Operator for Polk Center.

Lucy enjoyed playing her favorite sports, golf and bowling, and was a member of both the Elks Golfing League and the Elks Duck Pin Bowling League; she stopped golfing when she turned 94 years old. She also enjoyed sewing and playing cards, was a member of the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, and attended the Fox Street Church of God.

Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Cindy DeLong, and Cathy Close, both of Franklin; her two grandchildren, Kevin Close of Franklin, and Carrie Karns of Oil City; her great-granddaughter, Addison Karns; her three nephews, Chip Mong and his wife, Cindy, of Oil City, Greg Mong and his wife, Donna, of Largo, FL, and Doug Mong and his wife, Rose, of Franklin; and her two nieces, Deb Mong Reddick and her husband, Gary, of Butler, and Carolyn Mong Kiesel and her husband, Mike, of Franklin.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lucy was preceded in death by her two brothers, Charles Mong, and Raymond Mong.

In keeping with her requests, there will be no visitation. A private graveside service will be held for Lucy at the convenience of the family. Due to restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, a Memorial Service celebrating Lucy will be announced at a later date.

Lucy will be laid to rest next to her husband in Old Sandy Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Fox Street Church of God, 229 Fox Street, Franklin, PA 16323; and/or to the charity of one’s choice.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.