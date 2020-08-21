Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
SPONSORED: 2020 Chevrolet Trax BLOWOUT Sale at Redbank Chevrolet!
Friday, August 21, 2020 @ 12:08 AM
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Redbank Chevrolet is having a 2020 Chevrolet Trax BLOWOUT Sale!
Redbank Chevrolet is offering 15% OFF MSRP plus another $500 OFF.
NOW as LOW as $18,871 for a FWD LS and $21,723 for an AWD LT!
Call 814-275-2410 for an appointment.
Redbank Chevrolet, 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
NEW 2020 CHEVROLET TRAX FWD LS
(CLICK ON VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION)
NEW 2020 CHEVROLET TRAXmAWD LT
(CLICK ON VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION)
See more vehicles at www.redbankchevrolet.com; or stop at Redbank Chevrolet located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, Pa.
“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”
Visit Redbank Chevrolet’s website or
their Facebook page for the latest updates on new arrivals and sales.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.