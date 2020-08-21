Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: 2020 Chevrolet Trax BLOWOUT Sale at Redbank Chevrolet!

Friday, August 21, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Redbank Chevrolet is having a 2020 Chevrolet Trax BLOWOUT Sale!

Redbank Chevrolet is offering 15% OFF MSRP plus another $500 OFF.

NOW as LOW as $18,871 for a FWD LS and $21,723 for an AWD LT!

Call 814-275-2410 for an appointment.

Redbank Chevrolet, 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

NEW 2020 CHEVROLET TRAX FWD LS

Trax aaa
(CLICK ON VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION)

NEW 2020 CHEVROLET TRAXmAWD LT

Trax xxx
(CLICK ON VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION)

See more vehicles at www.redbankchevrolet.com; or stop at Redbank Chevrolet located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, Pa.

redbank chevrolet a

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”

Visit Redbank Chevrolet’s website or
their Facebook page for the latest updates on new arrivals and sales.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.