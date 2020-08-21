Tionesta Medical Center Sign Damaged in Hit-and-Run Crash

TIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a sign at the Tionesta Medical Center was damaged in a recent hit-and-run crash.

Marienville-based State Police say the incident occurred sometime between August 15 and August 18 at the parking lot of the Tionesta Medical Center, on Bridge Street, in Tionesta Borough, Forest County.

Police interviewed the employee of the Tionesta Medical Center who reported the crash. The employee related she was in the parking lot during business hours on Friday, August 14, and the sign in the parking lot was not damaged on that day. She noted that since the employees do not use the front parking lot, they were unsure if the sign was damaged on Monday.

The employee told police the medical center is only open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and the damage to the sign was first discovered around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19.

There are no cameras on the building and no cameras on any surrounding businesses or other buildings, and there was no paint transfer on the sign from the unknown vehicle that struck it and no other evidence to identify the vehicle involved, according to police.

Police also questioned the patients who had appointments on Monday, August 17, and none of the patients noticed if the sign was damaged on Monday or not.

Police say the crash investigation was then closed due to lack of evidence but could be reopened if the vehicle and operator are identified, or new information comes to light.

