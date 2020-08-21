Wanted Texas Man Arrested in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Texas man wanted in relation to an assault in Illinois was arrested in Beaver Township on Tuesday afternoon.

Clarion-based State Police say around 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, a Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program (MCSAP) inspection was performed on Interstate 80 eastbound in Beaver Township, Clarion County, during which 38-year-old Edwardo Torres, of Lorenzo, Texas, was found to have an active full extradition arrest warrant out of the state of Illinois for assault.

Police say confirmation of the warrant was requested and received, and Torres was then taken to District Court 18-3-03 where Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter set bail at $10,000.00.

Torres was unable to post bail and was subsequently lodged in the Clarion County Jail to await extradition back to Illinois.

